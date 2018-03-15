‘Stop pretending you're a feminist’ – White House’s Conway berates Clinton

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Hillary Clinton to "stop pretending you're a feminist" over her remarks about female Republican voters feeling pressure to vote the same way as their husbands.

Conway lashed out on Thursday during an appearance on the Fox and Friends program. “Let me tell you something, lady,” she said, addressing Clinton. “The idea that I, or other women like me have to ask our husbands how to vote, it’s really a joke. Particularly since — I won’t say her name, but I’ll appeal to you directly — particularly since this country knows who you are, first and foremost, because of who you married.”

“Stop pretending you’re a feminist, you’re for equality, you’re for fairness for women, and then running around accusing us of checking with our husbands and significant others before we vote," she added.

Hillary Clinton said in a speech last weekend in India that many Republican-leaning women caved in to pressure to vote for the same candidates as their husbands, bosses or sons. She said she thought her election defeat was due to her inability to connect with married white women.

“And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should,” Clinton said.

Clinton has received stinging criticism from Democrats. Her former 2008 presidential campaign manager, Patti Solis Doyle, weighed in, saying on the HLN channel this week, “Look this was bad. I can’t sugarcoat it.”

“She was wrong and clearly it’s not helpful to Democrats going into the midterms and certainly not going into 2020,” Doyle said.

