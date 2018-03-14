Mass pile-up on Ohio highway amid powerful snowstorm (VIDEOS)

Up to 50 vehicles, including semi-trailers, were involved in a massive pile-up on an interstate in Ohio amid a powerful snowstorm.

It is believed the storm caused vehicles to slide off the road and crash into one another on Interstate 71 near Morrow County on Tuesday, local media reported. The State Highway Patrol said some people had sustained minor injuries, yet the total number of those hurt is unknown.

Photos of the 50-60 car pileup in Morrow County, thanks to Cindy Cowles. https://t.co/bIvdyo4jOCpic.twitter.com/Ck7gYQRTFo — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) March 13, 2018

The traffic was backed up for hours as a result of the incident. It last until Wednesday morning, when the Ohio Department of Transportation finally reported that all lanes of the interstate were reopened. It warned though, that commuters should expect delays as traffic recovers following the closure.

At least 40 vehicles involved in a pileup on I-71 near Mt. Gilead in Morrow County. https://t.co/vT3p7x4ZHO (Courtesy: Reagan Spencer) pic.twitter.com/FWYQLpdlZg — ABC6 (@wsyx6) March 13, 2018

