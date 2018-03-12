2 hospitalized as plane makes emergency landing in Albuquerque, reports of smoke in cabin

A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Albuquerque after the cabin reportedly filled with smoke. Two people were brought to hospital, the fire department said.

Southwest flight 3562 left Phoenix but made the unscheduled landing late on Sunday night due to what may have been an electrical fire on board, KRQE reports. "The captain declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic controllers after deviating from the filed flight plan,” Southwest told CBS.

“After safely landing, 140 passengers evacuated the aircraft on a clear taxiway. Initial reports indicate five customers requested assessment by medical personnel."

Emergency services including the Albuquerque Fire Department, the Kirtland Air Force Fire Department and paramedics waited on the Albuquerque International Sunport runway as the plane landed. The fire department said two people were brought to local hospitals but did not reveal the nature of their injuries.

All remaining passengers boarded another plane and continued their journey to Dallas. The airport tweeted their praise of the firefighters “for a quick response.”

Was on @SouthwestAir Flight #3562 which was diverted to #ABQ due to mechanical failure and the smell of smoke in the cabin. Thank you the pilots and flight attendants for remaining extremely calm and professional. Definitely a crazy experience! pic.twitter.com/XzrkSbJHyn — Deven Lopez (@DevenderLopesh) March 12, 2018

Just made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. @SouthwestAir flight attendants did a great job! — Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) March 12, 2018

Post evacuation. I am so happy/grateful/thankful that everyone is alive and well . The crew and flight attendants did a great job keeping everybody calm . Glad everybody is safe #flight3562#themakingofnightmares#SouthwestAirlines#Albuquerque#dallas#phoenixpic.twitter.com/CMcprFiFhp — Sara Hassan (@sarahassan) March 12, 2018

