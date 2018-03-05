Holocaust survivor subjected to ‘demeaning’ body search by TSA agents

A Holocaust survivor claims she was subjected to a "very demeaning body search" by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The ordeal took place after she gave a lecture on her experiences in Auschwitz.

Eva Mozes Kor was forced to undergo an extremely intrusive body search before she was allowed to board her flight home after she gave a lecture in Albuquerque, New Mexico over the weekend. According to CBS News, the 84-year-old Kor stands at four feet nine inches tall and uses a walker to get around; hardly the kind of person that presents a clear threat to national security.

Another very demeaning body search by the TSA - there has to be some way that at age 84 I can get some clearance by the POWERS of Government from this procedure. As I lecture about surviving Auschwitz I barely survive the TSA body search I detest it. That ruined my experience — Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) March 4, 2018

“There has to be some way that at age 84 I can get some clearance by the POWERS of government from this procedure,” she tweeted. “As I lecture about surviving Auschwitz, I barely survive the TSA body search. I detest it.”

Thank you everybody for caring about me and my stress left from Mengele’s experiments. I have been contacted by the TSA to help me and they are working with me to solve this problem. I fly tomorrow to Los Angeles to lecture this problem will be solved-thank you very much! Eva Kor pic.twitter.com/sSwi0XjZfO — Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) March 5, 2018

Kor had just delivered a lecture on her experiences during the Holocaust, where she endured inhumane scientific human experiments conducted by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, also known as the 'Angel of Death.' She was just 10 years old at the time.

Kor and her family were taken from their home in Romania and sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Her parents didn’t survive, but Kor and her twin sister Miriam managed to survive both the brutal conditions and the inhumane experiments. Kos would later donate a kidney to her sister.

Kor later moved Indiana in the US where she became famous as an activist and established the Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors (CANDLES) Holocaust Museum. A documentary film about her life and how she came to terms with her ordeal and ultimately learned to forgive her Nazi captors is due to be released in April.

‘Disturbing’: TSA fails around 80% of undercover tests – report https://t.co/eRHm7qc0JDpic.twitter.com/PTZDNhdWO9 — RT America (@RT_America) November 9, 2017

The TSA is notorious for its heavy-handed security procedures and it has often come under intense public scrutiny and criticism since its inception in November 2001, as a response to the September 11 terrorist attacks in the US.

