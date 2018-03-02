Two people killed at Central Michigan University, suspect at large

Two people have been killed at a Central Michigan University's residence hall in Mt. Pleasant. Police say the gunman remains at large.

There were no other injuries, the university says.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The suspect is a 19-year-old black male, approximately 5-foot-9-inches tall, wearing yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He's considered armed and dangerous, according to the City of Mt. Pleasant Twitter account.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018 <

Police have advised staff and students "to take shelter," according to the university’s Twitter.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Gun shots have been fired at Campbell Hall dormitory in Central Michigan University, according to media reports.

Reports of Shots fired at Campbell hall, subject is a male last seen with mustard colored jeans and a blue hoodie, pistol potentially in waistband. He is not in custody and on foot north of Campbell hall. Do not move from where you are #cmich#cmu — Connor Byrne (@ConnorByrn3) March 2, 2018

The incident comes two weeks after the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in which 17 people were killed.

Central Michigan University is located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan and has more than 20,000 students on its Mount Pleasant campus.