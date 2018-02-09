'Backbones of jellyfish': Americans vent fury at lawmakers over govt shutdown

Lawmakers breathed sighs of relief on Friday as the brief federal government shutdown finally ended. The congressional impasse had generated widespread resentment at Republicans and Democrats from many Americans.

Shutdown was averted when President Donald Trump signed a budget bill approved by Congress. The US Senate had approved the $400 billion bipartisan spending deal in the early hours of Friday, closely followed by the House of Representatives.

The shutdown lasted five hours and was the second to occur under the Republican-controlled Congress this year.

Twitter users expressed their dissatisfaction, with #GovernmentShutdown becoming a trending hashtag on Thursday.

Thanks to Democrats the #GovernmentShutdown is over. Republicans didn’t have enough votes, even though they had majorities in both chambers, to keep the government running. You can’t complain about spending while giving corporations a massive $1.5 trillion tax cut #shutdown2018 — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) 9 February 2018

I honestly think it's insane that the Democrats would put their own agenda ahead of the government employees and service members who need the government to stay open for us to get paid. #GovernmentShutdown — Gus Kapple (@EatingAKapple) 8 February 2018

#GovernmentShutdown The GOP is so dysfunctional Federal Employees can’t go to bed knowing whether or not they are working the next day. — John Hergt (@natureofthings7) 9 February 2018

This #GovernmentShutdown was avoidable and puts 850,000+ federal employees at risk. We need a long term bipartisan solution, NOT another #stopgap bill! — Susan Moran Palmer (@SusanPalmerOH) 9 February 2018

House OKs budget to end #GovernmentShutdown. Once again Democrats prove to be petulant children, with backbones of a jellyfish and the resolve of a New Year’s gym membership! — Christopher Robinson, MD (@ctrobinsonmd) 9 February 2018

Has anything Rand Paul's ever done made sense?

He's against spending but voted to fund 1.5 trillion in tax cuts.



That's like saying I'm against caffeine and ordering a Venti Espresso.#GovernmentShutdown — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) 8 February 2018

That time you got a counseling statement because you couldn’t submit paperwork or fingerprints because the #governmentshutdown closed the office that receives them. — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) 1 February 2018

Whatever momentum democrats had for 2018 midterms went out the window. Minorities won’t forget about this. #GovernmentShutdown — Joe Pleasant (@JoeP_WA) 9 February 2018

