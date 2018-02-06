Trump threatens government shutdown over immigration

US President Donald Trump has threatened a government shutdown if Democrats continue to reject his proposal for immigration reform. “If we don’t change the legislation ... let’s have a shutdown. We’ll do a shutdown. It’s worth it for our country,” Trump said on Tuesday at the White House law enforcement roundtable dedicated to fighting the international criminal gang MS-13, which mainly recruits Central American immigrants. Trump has put forward a four-point immigration reform plan that would fund the border wall and close a number of immigration enforcement loopholes, offering amnesty for up to 1.8 million illegal immigrants in exchange. Democrats have rejected the proposal, calling it racist.