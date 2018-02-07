Black Lives Matter leader dies in New Orleans shooting

A local Black Lives Matter leader was shot while riding his bike through New Orleans, Louisiana. He is best known for grabbing a Confederate flag from a protester in Charleston on live TV last year.

Muhiyyidin Moye, also known as Muhiyidin d'Baha and Moya, was shot in the leg around 1am local time on Tuesday, according to police. He died from excessive blood loss at 9:30am, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Moye’s niece Camille Weaver.

There is currently no information about a potential motive or any suspects, New Orleans police spokesman Beau Tidwell told press.

The charismatic Black Lives Matter leader became famous when he leaped over police barriers and seized a Confederate flag from a protester in Charleston, South Carolina last year.

Moye was active in the movement for racial justice after the police killing of Walter Scott.

“He loved Charleston and loved fighting for what’s right,” Weaver told the Charleston Post and Courier. “I’ve never met anyone more committed and hardworking than him. He was an asset to the Charleston community and will be greatly missed.”

“You represented the very best of America. #BlackLivesMatter,” wrote Sarah Eaman on Moye’s GoFundMe page.

“I am grief-stricken. I can’t believe Muhiyyidin is gone. He had one of the most beautiful souls I’ve ever known. He was immensely gifted in so many way. But his power of love was his greatest gift. I’ll miss you, my brother, more than I can say in words.” wrote Katherine Sherpa.

The GoFundMe page has already raised almost $20,000.

Moye’s death brings the number of murders in New Orleans in 2018 to 25.

My dear friend, the Confederate flag-snatching activist Muhiyidin (@daBlockUp) was killed in a random act of violence in New Orleans last night. Help his family bring him home, he was the leader of BLM Charleston and we want to honor him here. https://t.co/D7ECEDGKNt — Brandon Fish (@CHASubterrain) 6 February 2018

If you knew my uncle you knew he did his best to uplift any and everyone. He was such an inspirational person and he will forever be missed 💖. RIP uncle Moya ✊🏽💕 https://t.co/I1pU64Xm7j — Lanna 🌸 (@FlashyFoe) 7 February 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!