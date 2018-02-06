Clinton campaign fed Steele info for Trump dossier – Senate Judiciary Committee

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign fed former British spy Christopher Steele information for his dossier, which they themselves commissioned, according to a newly-released document from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

This document follows closely in the footsteps of the memo commissioned by House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-California), which was finally made public on Friday.

The Senate document is an unclassified though heavily-redacted version of the criminal referral against Steele, filed by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) last month. It suggests there was coordination between the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration, with the intention of damaging Trump.

“It is troubling enough that the Clinton Campaign funded Mr. Steele’s work, but that these Clinton associates were contemporaneously feeding Mr. Steele allegations raises additional concerns about his credibility,” the referral says.

In other words, Steele’s Trump-Russia dossier not only informed Clinton’s campaign against Trump, it was also informed by it, making for a bit of circular logic.

Steele is the former British spy who was hired by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS to find links between President Donald Trump and Russia. According to reports, his dossier was based on unverified allegations provided to him by the Clinton campaign.

The dossier was then used by the Obama administration to secure a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. According to the Nunes memo, Steele’s dossier “formed an essential part” of the FISA warrant obtained by the FBI to spy on Trump adviser Carter Page.

But if this is one memo too many for you, then bad news. It looks like there’s yet another on the horizon, written by the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.

