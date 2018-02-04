Twitter goes to town on Paul Ryan over $1.50 pay rise tweet

House Speaker Paul Ryan has been accused of being “out of touch” with ordinary Americans after cheering a $1.50 per week increase to the weekly wage of a Pennsylvania school secretary.

The Republican congressional leader was hailing the effect of his party’s $1.5 trillion tax cut on Twitter when he made the gaffe. “A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, PA, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week… she said [that] will more than cover her Costco membership for the year,” the tweet read.

The tweet, which was deleted but stored on an online public database of politicians’ deleted tweets, has been met with howls of outrage online.

I’m still thinking about that Paul Ryan tweet. Not because of the ridicule but just how wildly out of touch it was — bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) February 4, 2018

Lol why would Paul Ryan delete such a relatable and not at all insulting post pic.twitter.com/JJiqPTqSOl — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 3, 2018

Paul Ryan just offered to buy a round for the whole bar and handed the bartender a McDonald’s gift card with $6 on it — Bryan (@MurderBryan) February 4, 2018

#WithABuckFiftyAWeek I can save for my kids’ future and afford their college tuition in 820 years, thanks @SpeakerRyan !! — Al Henriquez (@Alhenriq1) February 4, 2018

His political opponents were also quick to criticize the post, with Democratic House minority leader Nancy Pelosi calling the tweet “embarrassing.” Writing on Twitter, Pelosi also cited Ryan’s receipt of a $500,000 donation from the Republican benefactors the Koch Brothers following the passing of the tax bill in November.

Paul Ryan deleted his embarrassing tweet of a blatant admission because he and Republicans don’t want you to know the truth: the #GOPTaxScam is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense.



He also doesn’t want you to know he got $500.000.00 from the Koch family. pic.twitter.com/ENXxASfAMP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 3, 2018

The economy is not the stock market. It’s not the unemployment rate. And it’s not GDP. It’s you. And if you’re only getting $1.50 a week from the #GOPTaxScam, it’s not working for you. cc: @SpeakerRyan — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 4, 2018

Ryan’s Republican primary challenger ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, Paul Nehlen, said his opponent lacked real world experience because his only other job before his political career was as a hot dog salesman.

When Paul Ryan's only job outside of politics was driving the Weinermobile, can you really say you are surprised? https://t.co/BhsEDDDGwA — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) February 4, 2018

