Munchy madness: Girl Scout sells 300 boxes of cookies outside San Diego marijuana dispensary

A young San Diego girl has found a novel way of bolstering sales of her Girl Scout Cookies – selling them outside a local marijuana dispensary.

The Urbn Leaf center posted a picture of the innovative Girl Scout outside its store in the Mission Bay area of the city Friday. The cheeky post calls on customers to pick up some of the treats when they buy ‘GSC,’ a type of marijuana product flavoured like Girl Scout Cookies.

Speaking to 10News, the girl’s father revealed that his daughter sated the customers cravings for sweet treats, offloading more than 300 boxes in six hours in the process. The local San Diego chapter of the Girl Scouts told the site members can sell to the public if a guardian is present.

This is not the first time a Girl Scout member has shown their ingenuity. One resourceful girl, Danielle Lei, 13, set up shop in front of The Green Cross in San Francisco in 2014, selling 117 boxes in the process, according to the Huffington Post.

READ MORE: Girl Scouts blasted on social media for agreeing to march at Trump’s Inauguration

At the time, a representative of Girl Scouts of the USA told the site the decision of where to sell cookies is up to the parents. “Our number one concern is the safety of girls,” said the representative. “As long as they’re following our safety guidelines, we trust our parents to make decisions for their daughters based on the communities that they live in.”