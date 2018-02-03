'Russia threat' used as excuse to funnel trillions into military industry – Russian envoy to US

Washington uses the alleged Russian threat as a pretext for its nuclear build-up, while the real purpose behind the new hawkish nuclear strategy is to pump money into the military complex, the Russian ambassador to the US told RT.

"The problem is that the Americans are again using Russia as a bogeyman to justify the rise in military spending and the nuclear buildup," Anatoly Antonov said, responding to the newly released US Nuclear Posture Review (NPR).

The document, which calls for a reciprocal response to a conventional nuclear threat, classes Russia as a major challenge to the US along with China, North Korea and Iran. Justifying the need to upgrade America's nuclear arsenal, the review warns of Russia’s modernization of its nuclear weapons and alleges that Moscow is ready to “use force to alter the map of Europe.”

"We realize this comes from their desire to inject more money into the military industry sector, we know the price tag is trillions of dollars," Antonov said.

As part of its nuclear triad upgrade, Washington said it would modify its submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) so as to be able to carry lower-yield warheads; with a plan to eventually switch to sea-launched cruise missiles (SLCM) to deter Russia. Such measures are needed to counter “Russia’s non-compliance with the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty [INF], its non-strategic nuclear arsenal, and its other destabilizing behaviors,” the review states.

Antonov dismissed US allegations that Moscow is in breach of its obligations under the 1987 INF treaty.

“I would like to state clearly that, as far as Russian obligations under any international treaties are concerned, we have been implementing them responsibly and accurately,” the ambassador said. He added that he would like a detailed discussion of the matter at level of experts, and not through the media.