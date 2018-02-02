US ready to use nukes in case of conventional attack - Nuclear Posture Review

The US is more likely to use nuclear weapons, according to the new Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) just released by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Washington’s new Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) recommends a hawkish approach to cooperation with Russia over nuclear proliferation, and further calls for the US to tackle “an unprecedented range and mix of threats” posed by foreign powers including Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

So we are re-establishing a cold-war nuclear scenario with Russia? Or pretending to? https://t.co/qtdWrFl757 — PostimusMaximus (@PostimusMaximus) February 2, 2018

A key shift from existing nuclear weapons policy is the expansion of scenarios in which a nuclear threats would be considered. The document lists non-nuclear attacks that could constitute grounds for US nuclear retaliation. Under the new NPR, a conventional attack which results in mass casualties or targets key infrastructure could trigger a nuclear response.

The report calls for the US to tackle “an unprecedented range and mix of threats” posed by foreign powers including Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

The review suggests a hawkish approach to cooperation with Russia over nuclear proliferation. It warns that Russia is “developing and deploying new nuclear warheads and launchers” and will “continue to increase its warhead delivery capacity” in the future.

Washington finds “troubling” Russia’s adoption of military strategies and capabilities that rely on nuclear escalation, according to the NPR.

The review also calls for more integration between nuclear and non-nuclear forces, and upgrading F-35 fighter aircraft to carry nuclear bombs and missiles. In doing so, the line between nuclear and non-nuclear warfare becomes less clear.

“US forces will strengthen their ability to integrate nuclear and non-nuclear military planning and operations,’ the NPR says.