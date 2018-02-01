HomeUS News

Good Will Hunting? Grenade launcher donated to Florida charity store

Get short URL
Good Will Hunting? Grenade launcher donated to Florida charity store
© Wikipedia
A grenade launcher, loaded with a live grenade, was donated to a Florida Goodwill store last week, according to authorities.

On Sunday, deputies from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Goodwill Manasota Bargain Barn, after employees discovered a grenade launcher with a grenade inside it, according to the Bradenton Herald.

The store manager told deputies that the grenade launcher had arrived in a shipment from another local store. According to the Goodwill manager, employees at the Bradenton location didn’t know what the donated item was, so they sent it to the Bargain Barn location.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they disposed of the active grenade by placing the item in a Hazmat locker.

The original owner of the grenade launcher is unknown.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.