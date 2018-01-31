Congressman urges arrest of ‘any illegal aliens’ at State of the Union address

With Democrats planning to bring “Dreamers” as special guests to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) is encouraging US Capitol Police to arrest any illegal immigrants present.

Gosar’s office tweeted that US authorities should check to see if anyone in attendance is undocumented. The move is seemingly in response to a decision by Democrats in Congress to invite some beneficiaries of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, under which those brought to the US illegally as children are offered protections.

Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

Gosar's office was busy on Twitter, calling on officers to arrest “those using fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security.”

Additionally, Congressman Gosar asked that they arrest those using fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

“Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress,” Gosar added in yet another tweet Tuesday.

“Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress. Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported," said Congressman Gosar. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

Following Gosar’s tweets, Democrats in Congress reacted.

“You try it,” Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) said, challenging Gosar’s threats to have people arrested at the event. She further pointed out that guests accompanying some Democrats are still legally covered under DACA.

Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee blasted Rep. Gosar’s threat to have “Dreamers” arrested tonight. She says they have a right to be here, so “you try it” pic.twitter.com/WmvDuP9O8C — Maria Pena (@mariauxpen) January 30, 2018

Representative Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) also had some choice words for the Republican congressman.

It is shameful & wrong that Rep. Gosar believes that #DREAMers invited by Members to #SOTU should be detained at the doors to the Capitol – this temple to liberty and common dreams. This is not who we are. https://t.co/qT69HXQj7Z — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) January 30, 2018

Representative Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts) blasted Gosar’s decision to notify authorities and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

This is outrageous: @HouseGOP Rep. Paul Gosar says he has asked Capitol Police and AG Sessions to arrest and deport #DREAMers at #SOTU tonight. America is better than this. RT if you agree. #DreamActNowpic.twitter.com/q7GdrgZvet — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 30, 2018

Trump recently unveiled a plan for immigration reform, offering 1.8 million immigrants a path to citizenship, including individuals eligible for and still protected by the Obama-era DACA program. However, in exchange for the changes to existing immigration policy, Trump is asking Congress for $25 billion for a southern border wall and improvements and enhancements at the northern border with Canada.