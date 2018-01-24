USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse
HomeUS News

‘Honesty’ and ‘openness’ no longer part of NSA’s core values

Get short URL
‘Honesty’ and ‘openness’ no longer part of NSA’s core values
FILE PHOTO © Brooks Kraft LLC / Corbis / Getty Images
The National Security Agency has subtly edited its mission statement to remove any references to “honesty,” “openness” and “honor.”

Honesty was previously top of the agency’s list of “core values” as set out by the mission statement on its website.

“We will be truthful with each other, and honor the public's need for openness, balanced against national security interests,” the document read.

National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers (right) and FBI Director James Comey (left). © Joshua Roberts / Reuters

An archived copy of the website shows that “Honesty” featured alongside “Respect for the Law, Integrity and Transparency” as the NSA’s guiding principles. However, The Intercept reports, that the NSA recently updated their core values and honesty no longer gets a look in.

The updated statement features two new values, “Commitment to Service,” which is the new top value, and “Accountability.”

“Knowing that the country, our friends and allies are relying on us, we are dedicated to fulfilling our commitment to serve and to excellence in the pursuit of our critical mission,” it now reads. All references to “openness” and “honor” have also been removed from the document.

READ MORE: ‘Convenient accident': Twitter reacts after FBI 'lost texts' between Russia investigation staffers

The three values that remain from the old version have also been reworded. The segment on “Integrity” got a significant makeover with references to “behaving honorably” and “applying good judgement” deleted.

Transparency also survived the value cull however the sentence saying that all of the NSA's activities were aimed at “ensuring the safety, security, and liberty of our fellow citizens” was removed.

The NSA has yet to respond to RT.com’s request for comment about the changes to its core values.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.