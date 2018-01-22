Hotel near Atlanta, Georgia evacuated after armed man reportedly walked in with guns
Officers were called to Home2 Suites Monday morning after staff at the facility called for assistance and reported a man entering the hotel with firearms, according to WSBTV.
Police told the news outlet that they believe they have that man in custody, but say it's possible there is a crime scene at another location.
Law enforcement officer carrying shot gun. Police Capt. says SWAT is going room to room, after man walked into McDonough motel with firearms. pic.twitter.com/0mMJc10dGa— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 22, 2018
Video: HUGE police, deputy presence at Home 2 Suites on Mill Rd. in McDonough. Officers say man entered business w/ guns, said concerning things to employees. pic.twitter.com/YbhhVoabTG— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 22, 2018
SWAT officers are continuing room-to-room searches throughout the hotel.
