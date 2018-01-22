Hotel near Atlanta, Georgia evacuated after armed man reportedly walked in with guns

A hotel in Henry County, Georgia, has been evacuated after a man reportedly walked in with several firearms. The incident prompted a police standoff. The suspect is now in custody, according to local media.

Officers were called to Home2 Suites Monday morning after staff at the facility called for assistance and reported a man entering the hotel with firearms, according to WSBTV.

Police told the news outlet that they believe they have that man in custody, but say it's possible there is a crime scene at another location.

Law enforcement officer carrying shot gun. Police Capt. says SWAT is going room to room, after man walked into McDonough motel with firearms. pic.twitter.com/0mMJc10dGa — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 22, 2018

Video: HUGE police, deputy presence at Home 2 Suites on Mill Rd. in McDonough. Officers say man entered business w/ guns, said concerning things to employees. pic.twitter.com/YbhhVoabTG — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 22, 2018

SWAT officers are continuing room-to-room searches throughout the hotel.

