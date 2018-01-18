US marshal killed, several police officers injured in Harrisburg shooting

A US marshal was killed and at least two officer were wounded when gunfire broke out during the service of a warrant, the mayor said.

“Harrisburg mourns the loss this morning of a US Marshal who died protecting our residents. While service a warrant as part of the US Marshal’s task force, three officers were shot, including a Harrisburg police officer, who was wounded," Papenfuse said in a statement on Thursday.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said three officers were shot, including a Harrisburg cop. He did not specifify if the US Marshal was included in the count.

The US marshal died in hospital, according to PennLive.com.

Dauphin County District Fran Chardo said in a earlier news conference that there is no danger to the public.

“This was part of US Marshals taskforce warrant service. There was use of force and gunfire. It was a large-scale investigation [with] multiple agencies involved,” Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told reporters on Thursday. “There is no current danger to the public. The person who used that force is not at large.”

#Harrisburg PA: *UpDate Shooting 1800 Block of Mulberry Street *At least two Officers shot *PD believes the male suspect has been located in a house *#SWAT Officers on scene. BeAlert. pic.twitter.com/81el12iJam — First Responder (@911__ICE) January 18, 2018

Chardo said a large-scale investigation is underway involving multiple agencies, including the US Marshals Service, Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI.

Neighbors reported hearing dozens of shots fired on Thursday morning, according to WHTM.

#Harrisburg PA: Multiple officers have been taken to the hospital with injuries. Mulberry Street & 17th Street. #SWAT Team & Emergency Crews on scene. BeAlert. pic.twitter.com/pWFgj0tnon — First Responder (@911__ICE) January 18, 2018

Dozens of police crews and emergency personnel were at 18th and Mulberry Streets at a home in Harrisburg. The taskforce was serving an arrest warrant when the shooting occurred at 6.10am local time.

Chardo would not confirm the severity of the injuries to police officers. He said they are still working on notifying the families.

Harrisburg is the capital city of Pennsylvania.