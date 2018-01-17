MSM, Twitter balk at Trump’s ‘excellent’ mental & physical health, ‘incredibly good genes’

President Donald Trump did “exceedingly well” on a cognitive screening and is perfectly healthy, according to a White House physician. However, much of the media and Twitter did not believe a word of it.

Navy Rear Admiral Doctor Ronny Jackson, Trump’s military physician, announced Tuesday that the president’s overall health is “excellent” and he is medically fit to serve as commander-in-chief.

Jackson listed a range of tests the 71-year-old president underwent last week during his first periodic physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“All clinical data indicates the president is healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency,” he said.

Reporters at the press briefing could not believe the news, with one reporter asking how Trump could be considered healthy, despite his diet and lack of exercise.

“Tell me how a guy that eats McDonald’s hamburgers and fried chicken and all those diet cokes and never exercises is in as good of shape as you say he’s in,” one reporter asked.

“It’s called genetics. I don’t know, some people have just great genes,” Jackson answered.

“You know, I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old.”

“He has incredibly good genes, and it’s just the way God made him,” Jackson added.

Many on social media did not believe Jackson’s assessment either, pointing to the fact that Trump’s family has a history of Alzheimer's.

Trump's doctor just lied for Trump, saying he has incredibly good genes. Alzheimers runs in the Trump family. — Terry J. Richard (@trichardpdx) January 16, 2018

However, others pointed out that many of Trump’s relatives lived well into their 80s and 90s.

President Trump does seem to have good health genes. His father lived to 93. His mother lived to 88. Most of his grandparents lived into their 80s or 90s (his paternal grandfather, who died of emphysema at 48, being the exception) — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 16, 2018

Trump has repeatedly credited his genes for his success and intelligence.

Trump has a certain soft spot for us white folks.



Trump says he has superior genes & is proud of his German blood.



If anyone tries to tell you that Trump isn't a racist ... his words, legal history, actions, policies, hires & policies say otherwise pic.twitter.com/jGeGICBsB6 — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) January 16, 2018

While much of Jackson’s assessment was positive, he did say that Trump could stand to lose about 10 to 15 pounds through diet and exercise over the next year.

“We talked about diet and exercise a lot. He's more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part, but we’re going to do both,” Jackson said.

He said Trump currently “doesn't have a dedicated, defined exercise program,” but added the president’s diet has improved since he moved into the White House.

“He’s eating what the chefs are cooking for him now, and they’re cooking a much healthier diet for him now,” Jackson said. “And we’re going to continue to work on that and make that even healthier.”

However, many Twitter users even had a hard time believing Jackson when he said that Trump weighs 239 pounds.

When Dr. Ronny Jackson said that Trump was only 239 lbs pic.twitter.com/v5TNXw3b3d — Tara A N G E L 🗝☮⚛ (@TaraAngel94) January 16, 2018

I need Pres Trump’s Doc. Pres Trump is 6’3 239 resting hr of 68. I’m 6’2 243 resting hr of 48 ,under 9% bf. Doc didn’t say my health was excellent. My next check up IF* he doesn’t tell me health is excellent “He’s Fired” 🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 16, 2018

Jay Cutler is 6'3" and 233. Donald Trump is 6'3" and 239. What a difference six pounds makes! pic.twitter.com/ECiWtPVtwn — Ronald Reagan’s Spinning Corpse (@SpinningRonnie) January 16, 2018

Many also pointed out that at Trump’s height of 6”3’, he is only one pound away from being considered obese, according to a scale used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Ronny Jackson added an inch to Trump's height. Based on previously published height of 6'2", Trump is obese. pic.twitter.com/nPm1Uf5GgF — Richard Hine (@richardhine) January 16, 2018

While others questioned certain parts of Jackson’s assessment, some questioned whether the doctor was making the whole thing up as part of a White House propaganda conspiracy.

Dr. Ronny Jackson is lying about everything from Trump's cognitive abilities to his weight. That's shameful. Keep in mind that Trump, as Commander in Chief, can order an active duty military doctor like Jackson to lie to the public. Time for a full scale investigation. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 16, 2018

Well, there you go! Trump has incredibly good genes! I wouldn't let Dr. Ronny (Dr. Eugenics) diagnose a hangnail. — 💙Rapunzel™ (@co_rapunzel4) January 16, 2018

So, in Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Propaganda Show today, "Dr." Ronny Jackson basically said that the disgusting slob we are so unfortunate to see on TV is in the same physical health as President Obama, if not better. Better than everyone. This truly sounds like a Dictatorship. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 16, 2018

NEW: Doctor Ronny Jackson reports Trump is 30 feet tall, 1200 pounds. He sleeps in a big barn and uses a hay bale for a pillow. Locals call him “Don the Giant” and pay him to uproot troublesome tree stumps with his mighty hands — pixelated boat (@pixelatedboat) January 16, 2018

Just waiting for Dr. Ronny Jackson to scream out, "They're holding my kids hostage! Somebody help me." — Take Ivanka to Work (@IvankaToWorkDay) January 16, 2018

However, those conspiracy theorists might not know that Jackson was also the White House physician under former President Barack Obama and former President George W Bush.

Dr. Ronny Jackson has been the Presidential physician since 2013. Give the conspiracy theories a rest. pic.twitter.com/YvwsNd7byh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 16, 2018

I knew Dr. Ronny Jackson in the White House. In my experience, he was very good guy and straight shooter. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 16, 2018

Many tweeters blamed the press for going after the doctor, and questioned if they would act the same way if a Democrat were president.

The White House reporters are soooooo mad that President Trump has good genes and is VERY healthy. Get over it and move on. He might be healthier than half of them in the room. They are searching and searching for something and coming up short. — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) January 16, 2018

Get ready for the press to attack Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson and his credibility — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 16, 2018

Dr. Ronny Jackson confirms Trump is perfectly physically and mentally fit for the Presidency. Now it's Nancy Pelosi's turn to be examined. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 16, 2018

Trump also asked Jackson to perform a cognitive exam during his physical. Despite Jackson’s determination that the testing was not necessary, the doctor boasted that Trump scored a 30/30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

“The president is mentally very sharp,” Jackson said. “I have no concerns about his cognitive ability.”

Many on Twitter pointed out that the test Trump took is a 10-minute screening test for dementia and Alzheimer's disease, which, they said, does not prove anything about Trump’s mental health.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment is a 10-minute test that asks a person to draw a clock, repeat the phrase “I only know that John is the one to help today,” and identify a lion, rhinoceros, and camel.



It would be extremely concerning if a President scored less than 30/30. https://t.co/6TL0l9WNhg — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) January 16, 2018

If you want to do the same cognitive assessment that Trump took with Dr. Ronny Jackson, here it is.



This is The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). pic.twitter.com/3JvxQNMSBv — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 16, 2018

Others did believe Jackson’s assessment of Trump’s mental health, but said that it only proves Trump is “evil.”