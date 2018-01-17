Trump sticks it to mental health doubters with perfect head exam

Donald Trump has been deemed fit to serve as the president, the White House doctor announced after the US commander in chief voluntarily underwent a cognitive test to put questions about his mental health to rest.

"The president is mentally very sharp, very intact. He is fit for duty," Dr. Ronny Jackson told reporters after Trump did ‘‘exceedingly well’’ on a cognitive screening. "I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even for the remainder of another (four-year) term if he's elected."

The cognitive exam was Trump’s own idea. Jackson initially had “no intention” of including such a test in the US president’s first annual physical checkup since it’s not part of the routine procedure. However, Trump, according to Jackson, specifically asked to be screened for impairments such as Alzheimer’s.

The rest of Trump’s body is apparently doing fine, too. His "incredibly good" genes allow the 71-year-old president to stay in "excellent" health, Jackson said after the president's physical exam which took place Friday.

"He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol," Jackson pointed out. That’s despite his fast food habit which was ridiculed in the wake of the publication of Michael Wolff's book 'Fire and Fury,' which claimed Trump enjoys occasional Big Mac dinners in bed.

'Fire and Fury' as well as Trump’s belligerent comments that gave rise to the name, have prompted many mainstream reporters to challenge Trump’s mental stability. American news networks have repeatedly raised the issue because of his aggressive Twitter posts, especially those taunting North Korea, seen in the US as a hostile nuclear-capable nation. According to the narrative in 'Fire and Fury,' even Trump’s inner circle have questioned their boss’ mental state.