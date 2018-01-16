‘Amnesia & silence’: Sen. Booker chastising DHS chief creates twitterstorm

With the ‘s***hole’ scandal dominating Washington, social media has erupted over DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s comments during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing spurred by the alleged racist comments by President Trump.

During her testimony, Nielsen said she did not remember hearing Trump say “sh*thole” when referring to immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and some African countries. She was present at the meeting with lawmakers during which immigration reform was discussed and the alleged comments made.

‘In defense of Senator Graham, his strong words repeated exactly the words used by the President, which you cannot remember…’ – Senator Dick Durbin to DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen pic.twitter.com/jKULFogUM9 — RT America (@RT_America) January 16, 2018

She was severely criticized for her statement by Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey).

“The commander in chief, in an Oval Office meeting, referring to people from African countries and Haitians with the most vile and vulgar language — that language festers,” Booker said. “When ignorance and bigotry is alive with power, it’s a dangerous force in our country. Your silence and your amnesia is complicity.”

Booker also questioned the commitment of the president to stop crimes by white nationalists like Dylann Roof.

“Tens of millions of Americans are hurting right now because of what they’re worried about what happened in this White House,” he said. “That is unacceptable.”

Cory Booker to Nielsen: "Your silence and your amnesia is complicity." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/dWnaMt6gCa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 16, 2018

The exchange went viral on social media, with people showing support for Booker and others expressing discontent over the topic overshadowing what else was said.

You'd think this is a Key & Peele sketch...



But sadly it's not, it's New Jersey Senator Cory Booker make a complete fool of himself... pic.twitter.com/NORwKUaoL7 — Minnesota Patriot (@MinnPatriot) January 16, 2018

Bravo Cory Booker for standing up for millions of Americans in the face of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/dqtoVoEOuZ — Simar (@sahluwal) January 16, 2018

Note to Cory Booker pic.twitter.com/0YixSzBUoF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 16, 2018

Cory. Booker. If the DNC was wondering how to choose a candidate that gets people excited, they should look someone with just even a fraction of the passion and integrity of this man. https://t.co/AmdEHNCNKJ — katherjne (@emopantskat) January 16, 2018

Booker was just one of the Democrats on the panel who focused on the remarks at the meeting, prompting Nielsen to complain that she was at the hearing “to tell you about the threats our country faces” rather than a meeting that took place a week ago. Funding for the border wall and proposed solutions for the 11 million immigrants in the US illegally were also discussed during the hearing.