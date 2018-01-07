Water main break causes (more) chaos at JFK (VIDEOS)

The winter-related chaos at New York's JFK airport has gotten worse. After three days of flight disruptions due to the 'bomb cyclone,' a water main break caused a further shutdown of international flights into Terminal 4 Sunday.

The water main break resulted in Terminal 4 being flooded, triggering evacuations and causing a huge luggage pile-up. The incident also forced the suspension of international arrivals at the terminal. While departures were not affected, JFK airport managers warned passengers via twitter to expect "heavy" traffic into T4. Footage posted online showed water flowing into the arrival terminal, flooding the area.

VIDEO from JFK water main break. pic.twitter.com/FfW1RoEXfZ — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) January 7, 2018

“There are about three inches of water inside the west end of Terminal 4,” Airport Spokesman Scott Ladd said. “We have maintenance crews on the scene mopping and cleaning up. The inner roadway at the arrivals area is closed due to excess water, but the outer roadway is open.”

A water main break has slightly flooded @JFKairport's Terminal 4. It's also delayed flights and has shut down international flights into the terminal. https://t.co/zr3sM2etk5pic.twitter.com/thj6Rm4UP7 — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) January 7, 2018

Video shows workers trying to clean up after water main breaks at JFK Airport's Terminal 4 pic.twitter.com/BHxLXU3koI — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2018

Water main break causes flooding at New York's JFK Airport, which is already suffering from days of delays and chaos pic.twitter.com/qUmVXsUvyY — BNO News (@BNONews) January 7, 2018

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed at JFK due to the "bomb cyclone" winter storm that hit the Big Apple Thursday. The severe weather conditions continue to affect the airport. Nearly 50 flights were canceled and more than 300 delayed by Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware. The reason for the rupture has not yet been determined, but the big freeze could be the cause, as the cold conditions has been affecting and damaging airport equipment in the past few days.

Water main break adds insult to injury at weather-plagued #JFK airport. Cascades of water flooded customs hall in Terminal 4. Customs closed, planeloads of people stuck on flights that already landed. Other flights diverted elsewhere. #abc7nypic.twitter.com/I5CUDEBPZ4 — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 7, 2018

The winter storm conditions “created a cascading series of issues for the airlines and terminal operators over the weekend,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said in a statement Sunday. “These included frozen equipment breakdowns, difficulties in baggage handling, staff shortages, and heavier than typical passenger loads."