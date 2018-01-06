‘Bomb cyclone’ kills 22, leaves frozen wake of destruction (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
At least 22 people have died as a result of the extreme conditions, CBS News reports. The casualties include a girl who was hit with a pickup truck whilst sledding in Richmond, Virginia, and a man who was killed by a snow plow, also in Virginia.
The National Weather Service said the “arctic airmass [is] to remain entrenched over the eastern US this weekend.”
“Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are likely over the eastern third of the country this weekend,” it warned.
Never again on the #NorwegianBreakaway. That was the scariest cruise ever. All we knew was tenders couldn't make it to NCL private island. Then we just left, no information, no updates, 3+ days of rough waves, and entire family sick, locked inside a tilted ship. Disgraceful..... pic.twitter.com/5ecdPtTrlc— Los_Angeles (@LA4Life32) January 6, 2018
Good to be back on dry land. Here’s a video of water pouring down the staircases on the Norwegian Breakaway on Wednesday night: pic.twitter.com/rBQszLB5qi— Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) January 5, 2018
Passengers on the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean endured a terrifying experience as the 4,000 capacity ship cut straight through the storm as it headed for New York. For two days, the ship battled the storm in an ocean where swells reached 30 feet (9 meters).
Passengers described the experience as traumatic, as the ship began leaking and people suffered seasickness.
“All guests and crew are safe,” Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement, CBS New York reported. “We sincerely apologize to our guests for these stronger than expected weather conditions and any resulting discomfort they may have experienced."
Breaking open the icy Hudson River today aboard #CoastGuard Cutter WIRE pic.twitter.com/0JhaANngMK— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) January 4, 2018
On Thursday, the US Coast Guard Northeast shared footage of one of its ships breaking through the ice on the Hudson River, where it conducted search and rescue missions during the storm.
The #CoastGuard Cutter OAK is headed back to Newport today after serving as an off-shore search and rescue asset during the storm. Thank you to the crew for braving the elements and standing a diligent watch for the Northeast. #SAR#AlwaysReadypic.twitter.com/DOC12XbP9q— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) January 5, 2018
#goodmorning#coopcity#bayplaza#bronx. Stay warm & be careful with the cold, snow & ice. #NY1Snowpic.twitter.com/gvghZTAsbq— Dean Meminger (@DeanMeminger) January 5, 2018
Rescue workers and authorities across Massachusetts, Maine and other affected areas on the east coast fought to clear snow and help people escape from flooded areas in the wake of the storm.
DXFD had numerous firefighters in survival suits removing people from houses affected by the flooding. Firefighters continue to respond to emergencies. Prepare for temperatures to drop! #DXFD#Grayson#MAsnow#floodingpic.twitter.com/w3kAEMAhlO— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 4, 2018
DXFD is working with @MassEMA to get resources to assist with flooding in Duxbury neighborhoods that are now starting to ice up. #DXFD#Grayson#ICE#masnowpic.twitter.com/xXzAZCmQ7w— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 5, 2018
Our crews were out #CityWide overnight removing 960 truck loads of snow from #BostonStreets. We'll be back at it again tonight with over 30 removal crews #Bosnowpic.twitter.com/wOjc0lMrsl— Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) January 6, 2018
Yesterday, Tpr. Joe MacFarlane from the #Revere Barracks plowed through frigid water in the middle of the #Nahant rotary to check on the safety of a few 🚙🚗that became stuck. #AllInADaysWorkpic.twitter.com/ikkqYMGKpi— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 5, 2018
Several people made use of the extreme weather to carry out some risky attempts at winter sports. In Boston, a man was spotted skiing off the back of a Lamborghini.
Other Bostonians began using Beacon Hill as a ski slope.