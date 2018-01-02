Storm Eleanor sweeps across UK and Ireland (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
Coastal areas on the west and southwest Ireland have been hit by severe flooding. Footage posted on Twitter shows the River Lee near to overflowing onto the commercial street on St Patrick’s Quay in the centre of Cork City. A motorist was also filmed braving floodwaters on a coastal road outside the city.
Now THAT....is a high tide in Cork. Touching the road at St Patrick's Quay ...#12hourtweet#StormEleanorpic.twitter.com/bMxwVy5r1b— Richard Jacob (@idahocafe) January 2, 2018
Floods in Salthill Galway this evening @GalwayLatinQtr@JOEdotie@Herdotiepic.twitter.com/ty6OdfrtX6— Galway Latin Quarter (@GalwayLatinQtr) January 2, 2018
Always press the button at a pedestrian crossing! #stormeleanor#SafetyFirstpic.twitter.com/PfcQvq172f— uoʇɥƃnɐu pınɯɹɐıp (@DN77) January 2, 2018
Meanwhile, Ireland West Airport recorded gusts of 97 miles per hour. Dublin Airport have reported delays to flights due to the storm while Irish police have advised drivers to be cautious following reports of debris on roads.
Nationwide. Reports of debris on many roads, please drive with extreme caution.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 2, 2018
Some flight delays @DublinAirport due to #StormEleanor passengers advised to check with their airline for latest flight updates.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 2, 2018
Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted that Lansdowne Road, the site of Ireland’s Aviva Stadium, has been closed due to an issue with a crane caused by the storm. Firefighters and police are on the scene.
Lansdowne Rd currently closed due to an issue with a crane, firefighters from Donnybrook & @GardaTraffic attending the scene #StormEleanor#Dublin#fire@aaroadwatchpic.twitter.com/Mxbbijl623— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 2, 2018
The Met Office in the UK has warned there is a chance of beach material being thrown across seafronts and roads along west-facing coasts.
Connaught Airport in Ireland has now reported a gust of 97 mph #StormEleanor— Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2018