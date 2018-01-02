Storm Eleanor sweeps across UK and Ireland (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Strong winds and heavy flooding have caused havoc across many parts of the UK and Ireland as Storm Eleanor sweeps in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Coastal areas on the west and southwest Ireland have been hit by severe flooding. Footage posted on Twitter shows the River Lee near to overflowing onto the commercial street on St Patrick’s Quay in the centre of Cork City. A motorist was also filmed braving floodwaters on a coastal road outside the city.

Now THAT....is a high tide in Cork. Touching the road at St Patrick's Quay ...#12hourtweet#StormEleanorpic.twitter.com/bMxwVy5r1b — Richard Jacob (@idahocafe) January 2, 2018

A post shared by Galway Tourism (@galwaytourism) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:18am PST

Meanwhile, Ireland West Airport recorded gusts of 97 miles per hour. Dublin Airport have reported delays to flights due to the storm while Irish police have advised drivers to be cautious following reports of debris on roads.

Nationwide. Reports of debris on many roads, please drive with extreme caution. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 2, 2018

Some flight delays @DublinAirport due to #StormEleanor passengers advised to check with their airline for latest flight updates. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 2, 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted that Lansdowne Road, the site of Ireland’s Aviva Stadium, has been closed due to an issue with a crane caused by the storm. Firefighters and police are on the scene.

The Met Office in the UK has warned there is a chance of beach material being thrown across seafronts and roads along west-facing coasts.