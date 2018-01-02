HomeWorld News

Storm Eleanor sweeps across UK and Ireland (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Waves break on the Brittany coast as storm Eleanor approaches Esquibien © Mal Langsdon / Reuters
Strong winds and heavy flooding have caused havoc across many parts of the UK and Ireland as Storm Eleanor sweeps in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Coastal areas on the west and southwest Ireland have been hit by severe flooding. Footage posted on Twitter shows the River Lee near to overflowing onto the commercial street on St Patrick’s Quay in the centre of Cork City. A motorist was also filmed braving floodwaters on a coastal road outside the city.

Meanwhile, Ireland West Airport recorded gusts of 97 miles per hour. Dublin Airport have reported delays to flights due to the storm while Irish police have advised drivers to be cautious following reports of debris on roads.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted that Lansdowne Road, the site of Ireland’s Aviva Stadium, has been closed due to an issue with a crane caused by the storm. Firefighters and police are on the scene.

The Met Office in the UK has warned there is a chance of beach material being thrown across seafronts and roads along west-facing coasts.

