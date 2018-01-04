US suspends aid to Pakistan demanding ‘decisive actions against terrorism’
For fuel’s sake! Oregonians freak out over prospect of pumping their own gas
Cynthia Gallant fills up her car with gasoline © Kimberly White / Reuters
It’s second nature for most divers, but for the people of Oregon the prospect of lifting the handle, taking off the fuel cap and pumping their own gas is a hugely distressing thought.

A law introduced on New Year’s Day which allows residents of the Beaver State to pump their own gas has been met with panic and outrage among Oregonians. Up until now, the state was just one of two in the US that forbade them to do so.

Understandably, they have also come in for a good bit of ridicule on social media. A poll posted to Facebook by local TV station KTVL posed the question: Do you think Oregon should allow self-serve gas stations statewide?

The post quickly went viral, generating around 52,000 comments, 34,000 likes and over 60,000 shares. Many of the commenters were concerned about the hazards of pumping their own gas like. One user, Tina Good, wrote: “Many people are not capable of knowing how to pump gas and the hazards of not doing it correctly. Besides I don't want to go to work smelling of gas when I get it on my hands or clothes. I agree Very bad idea.”

These kinds of contributions to the debate provoked much mockery from netizens, and it wasn’t just confined to Facebook.

