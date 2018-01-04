For fuel’s sake! Oregonians freak out over prospect of pumping their own gas

It’s second nature for most divers, but for the people of Oregon the prospect of lifting the handle, taking off the fuel cap and pumping their own gas is a hugely distressing thought.

A law introduced on New Year’s Day which allows residents of the Beaver State to pump their own gas has been met with panic and outrage among Oregonians. Up until now, the state was just one of two in the US that forbade them to do so.

Understandably, they have also come in for a good bit of ridicule on social media. A poll posted to Facebook by local TV station KTVL posed the question: Do you think Oregon should allow self-serve gas stations statewide?

The post quickly went viral, generating around 52,000 comments, 34,000 likes and over 60,000 shares. Many of the commenters were concerned about the hazards of pumping their own gas like. One user, Tina Good, wrote: “Many people are not capable of knowing how to pump gas and the hazards of not doing it correctly. Besides I don't want to go to work smelling of gas when I get it on my hands or clothes. I agree Very bad idea.”

These kinds of contributions to the debate provoked much mockery from netizens, and it wasn’t just confined to Facebook.

Oregon trying to pump their own gas in 2018. pic.twitter.com/g9uL3KSTge — Bobby Finicle (@bobbyfinicle) January 4, 2018

How 911 calls in Oregon are right about now:

💁🏻‍♀️911?

📞Aahhhhhhh F#*%! HELP ME!

💁🏻‍♀️What is the emergency?

📞The gas pump is attacking me!

💁🏻‍♀️I’m sorry, sir? What did you say?

📞It’s killing me! AHHH!

💁🏻‍♀️ 😑 — DispatcherDame (@DispatcherDame) January 4, 2018

Anyone in #Oregon complaining on social media about not being able to pump gas is officially declaring themselves less capable than every 15 year old in every other state in the nation



Sorry NJ not so fast 😜 — CenCalHack (@cencalhack) January 4, 2018

Meanwhile at the #Oregon self service gas pump pic.twitter.com/1CjRFGnqHO — Husky Haddish (@HuskyBro_Inc) January 2, 2018

Dear #Oregon : I have been pumping gas since I was 7. I think you can handle it. Some tips:

1. Turn your car off

2. Don't squeeze the handle until the nozzle is inserted

3. Don't forget to replace the gas cap

You've got this. — Nancy Clanton (@NancyClanton) January 4, 2018