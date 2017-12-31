Ex-Sheriff Clarke plans to ‘make media bleed’ with a ‘bitch slap’ after reports of FBI warrant

Former Milwaukee Sheriff and pro-Trump conservative firebrand David Clarke has fired back at media reports regarding an FBI warrant executed against him for alleged abuse of power.

Clarke described his detractors as “whiny snowflakes” following backlash against his threats to “poke them [the liberal media] in the eye with a sharp stick and bitch slap these scum bags til they get it.”

I am UNINTIMIDATED by lib media attempts to smear and discredit me with their FAKE NEWS reports designed to silence me. I will continue to poke them in the eye with a sharp stick and bitch slap these scum bags til they get it. I have been attacked by better people than them #MAGApic.twitter.com/XtZW5PdU2b — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

He also resurrected the viral professional wrestling-themed, anti-CNN meme involving President Donald Trump, but with his own unique spin.

BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdownpic.twitter.com/T2NY2psHCR — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

His latest outburst stems from recent media reports regarding a federal investigation that concluded in May, the records of which were released Thursday. A search warrant for the former sheriff's email account was granted following an alleged incident on board a commercial flight from Dallas to Milwaukee with another passenger, Dan Black, on January 15. Black alleges that Clarke initiated a confrontation with him, asking if “he had a problem.”

Agents suspected the former sheriff may have “used his official position as sheriff of Milwaukee County in excess of his lawful authority to direct his deputies to stop and question Black without legal justification.”

Black was reportedly met by a total of six deputies with two police dogs according to the complaint he filed against Clarke. Federal agents sought all communications regarding Black’s detention.

“Just a field interview, no arrest unless he becomes an asshole with your guys,” Clarke reportedly texted one of his deputies, according to The Huffington Post. “Question for him is why he said anything to me. Why didn’t he just keep his mouth shut?”

Black later sued Clarke alleging that the former sheriff had abused his power and detained him unlawfully. Federal agents later dropped the case citing lack of evidence.

Shortly after the flight, the sheriff's department posted an inflammatory warning: “Next time he or anyone else pulls this stunt on a plane they may get knocked out. The Sheriff said he does not have to wait for some goof to assault him. He reserved the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault.”

In May, prosecutors dropped the investigation citing lack of evidence. The federal affidavit was revealed as part of a filing released by the US District Court in Wisconsin Thursday.

Clarke resigned as sheriff in August, having turned down the role of assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration.