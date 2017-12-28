Civil rights activist Erica Garner declared brain-dead after coma

Erica Garner, who became a prominent civil rights activist after her father’s death in a police chokehold, has been declared brain-dead with no chance of recovery. Garner, 27, was in a coma after a “massive” heart attack.

“She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” her mother Esaw Snipes told the New York Daily News on Thursday. “Physically she is still with us.”

Update: Cat scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

Horrifically sad news about @es_snipes, whose activism in the wake of her father's killing has been inspiring and eloquent https://t.co/Vx6IixBaBZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 28, 2017

An asthma attack on Saturday reportedly stressed Garner’s enlarged heart and triggered cardiac arrest. A CAT scan on Wednesday revealed that she had suffered brain damage “from lack of oxygen” during the heart attack.

Her father, Eric Garner, died in July 2014 after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer. His last words were reportedly “I can’t breathe.” His death pushed Erica into activism against police brutality and helped propel the Black Lives Matter movement to national prominence.

“I just left the hospital and it’s not looking good,” Erica’s sister, Emerald Snipes, posted on Facebook on Sunday. “I pray she makes it; she has two little ones to live for.”

Garner gave birth to her second child, a son, in August. She named him Eric, after her late father. It was during the pregnancy that she was diagnosed with an enlarged heart. She suffered her first heart attack shortly after the delivery. Garner also has an 8-year-old daughter.