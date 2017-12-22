1st astronaut to free-float in space dies at 80

Retired NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless II has died. The man is being remembered not only for being the first untethered human in space and integral to the first manned moon mission, but also as an inspirational and heroic figure.

McCandless was 80 when he died Thursday. NASA confirmed his passing via Twitter Friday, sharing multiple iconic photos of him free-floating in space during the 1984 STS-41-B mission. The retired US Navy captain became a NASA astronaut in April 1966.

In the famous 1984 photo, McCandless had strapped on the MMU (manned maneuvering unit) which he himself helped develop. The 300-pound jet-powered backpack took him about 300 feet away from the Space Shuttle Challenger, traveling 1 foot per second in relation to the Challenger, but 18,000 miles per hour relative to Earth, NPR reported.

We’re saddened by the loss of retired astronaut Bruce McCandless II. Most known for being the 1st human to free-float on a shuttle spacewalk, he also served as the Apollo 11 moonwalkers’ link to mission control and helped launch @NASAHubble: https://t.co/myyOm101DRpic.twitter.com/jZeGvWzOxW — NASA (@NASA) December 22, 2017

More than 30 years after that mission, McCandless related to NPR what he told the NASA control center as he free-floated: “‘It may have been one small step for Neil. But it's a heckuva big leap for me.’”

We mourn the passing of aviator, astronaut, and friend Bruce McCandless II. He flew free and inspired us all to dream untethered. pic.twitter.com/WxmSxXuahT — SmithsonianAirSpace (@airandspace) December 22, 2017

Referring to late NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, McCandless was probably thinking back to when he served as the voice between the Apollo 11 crew and mission control in 1969. At the time, McCandless told Armstrong, “There are a lot of us down here that would be willing to come along.”

An American hero. I was honored to work with him on the Manned Maneuvering Unit. — Joe Lenda (@joeranch) December 22, 2017

McCandless’s quip 15 years later caused “laughter [that] literally brought down the house,” he told NPR, citing his wife who was at mission control at the time.

“I wanted to loosen things up a little,” he added.

Mission control didn’t seem overly tense, however, as a voice message was transmitted to McCandless, echoing his own words to Armstrong a decade-and-a-half beforehand.

“You have a lot of envious people watching you. Looks like you're having a lot of fun up there,” they said.

It was my good fortune to work with Bruce during the MMU development and flight tests. He was the consummate professional and exceptional engineer. He lived the good life. RIP — Datanaut (@mr_yagi) December 22, 2017

McCandless also said he didn’t feel nervous during his untethered spacewalk.

“I got quite cold. My teeth were chattering. I was shivering,” he said.

RIP friend and colleague Bruce McCandless. @NASA_Astronauts stand on the shoulders of giants, he was one of them. Our condolences to family. pic.twitter.com/SfLyj1hMPb — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) December 22, 2017

It is with such great sadness that we hear of the passing of Captain Bruce McCandless. It is but a few weeks since he graced us with his presence, a treasured memory we will all remember and cherish forever.



A true gentleman #RIP Sir #AdAstrapic.twitter.com/LSKnBmwmPF — Space Lectures (@Space_Lectures) December 22, 2017

McCandless purposefully chose to keep his face hidden in the historic photo.

“I had the gold sun visor down. So that in principle, people could imagine themselves inside of there instead of me,” he told NPR. He also said, “I like to encourage folks to look at that and say, ‘Well, I can do better than that.’”