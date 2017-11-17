Russia blocks Japan's UN draft on 30 day extension of Syria chemical probe mission
‘Any Russians?’: Sessions cracks up room with Russia investigation jokes

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session. © Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Attorney General Jeff Sessions lampooned the Russia investigation, asking if “Ambassador Kisylak” was among the chuckling crowd at a Federalist Society convention at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. But not everyone found the one-liners humorous.

On Friday, the wisecracking Sessions opened his speech to the conservative Federalist Society with quips about his encounters with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

“Is Ambassador Kislyak in the room?” Sessions said sarcastically, referring to the Russian ambassador to the US, whose first name is Sergey.

“Before I get started here: any Russians?” he continued, “Anybody been to Russia? Got a cousin in Russia or something?”

Sessions is, of course, referring to questions he had been asked regarding meetings he had leading up to President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election win.

A few days ago, Sessions sparred with members of Congress questioning him about alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

