Trump lashes out at ‘haters & fools’ rejecting good relations with Russia as a ‘bad thing’

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to reiterate his belief that “Russia can greatly help” the US in solving many pressing world issues, such as global terrorism and the North Korean crisis, blasting those who disagree with that assertion as “haters and fools.”

“When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump wrote, emphasizing, that “playing politics” instead of moving forward to resolve high-priority issues is “bad for our country.”

When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Trump also said he had “good discussions” with President Vladimir Putin during their brief encounters at the APEC summit in Vietnam, where they, despite disagreements, managed to produce a joint statement on Syria.

“Hope for his [Putin’s] help to solve, along with China the dangerous North Korea crisis. Progress being made,” Trump tweeted.

Met with President Putin of Russia who was at #APEC meetings. Good discussions on Syria. Hope for his help to solve, along with China the dangerous North Korea crisis. Progress being made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

The persisting hysteria around Moscow’s alleged involvement in the US election is a “Democratic hit job,” preventing the two countries from engaging in any meaningful cooperation, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One earlier on Saturday. The US president even hinted that Democrats are just jealous because they were not able to achieve a good relationship with Russia because they didn't have the talent to do it.

“Hillary tried it, and she failed. Nobody mentions that. They act like, you know - it's so terrible. She did that reset button; it was a joke. But she tried and she failed. Obama tried and he failed. Couldn't have it, because he didn't have chemistry. They didn't have the right chemistry,” the US leader said.