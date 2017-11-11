‘No military solution to Syrian crisis’: Putin & Trump in joint statement

The Syrian conflict “does not have a military solution,” the Russian and US presidents agreed, according to a written statement issued on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The document was released as both nations are at odds on a number of international issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump stressed that a settlement of the Syrian conflict must be reached through the Geneva peace process. Moscow and Washington also reiterated their commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the war-torn state.

“The presidents agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria. They confirmed that the ultimate political solution to the conflict must be found through the Geneva process in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution 2254,” the statement reads as cited by the Russian news agencies.

The leaders also gave the green light “to support the existing military communication channels” to enhance the security of US and Russian forces fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists in Syria.

The joint agreement was worked out earlier by the heads of the two nations’ foreign offices, Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson, Russian news agencies report, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He also noted that the document had been specifically prepared for the meeting in Da Nang.

Just two days before the key statement on Syria was issued, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Trump and Putin have nothing “sufficiently substantive to talk about” at the moment. Relations between Moscow and Washington are currently at the “lowest point” since the Cold War.