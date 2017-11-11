New York subway ditches ‘ladies and gentlemen’ for gender neutral announcements
Passengers on New York’s subway and buses will now hear terms such as “passengers,”“everyone,” and “riders” in announcements and pre-recorded messages.
“We’re fundamentally changing the way we talk with riders to give them better and clearer information,” MTA spokesperson Jon Weinstein told WCBS.
De Blasio proposes 0.5 percent tax hike on "New Yorkers who typically travel in first class" to fund transit repairs https://t.co/nU1AuBg559— RT America (@RT_America) August 7, 2017
The new policy was outlined in a 9-page memo circulated among employees this week, in which the MTA urged: “Please don’t use any greeting other than these.”
The agency will also start to have its conductors remind passengers of special dates, such as Veterans Day, when they would ask passengers to thank a veteran. In some cases, conductors will also point out landmarks.
Transport for London made a similar change in July, when it started phasing out the use of “ladies and gentlemen,” following strong LGBT campaigning.
READ MORE: ‘Ladies & gentlemen’ scrapped to make London Tube announcements gender neutral
The politically correct change has been met with mixed reaction, though. For some, the move is too much, for others, a welcome and inclusive measure. Many also feel the MTA should focus on other, more essential improvements.
So dumb. How about focusing on fixing your detiorating system?https://t.co/MT4kcSSjkZ— Q (@Que1999) November 10, 2017
Seriously, what is the big deal? Who listens to those announcements anyways? People be like, "Attention ladies and gentlemen...." pic.twitter.com/FJ7K6ItKgx— KLDubs (@kraystini1) November 11, 2017
What the hell is going on in this world?— BG (@BGarrison7) November 11, 2017
you may not notice when the announcer says “ladies and gentlemen,” you may not notice the million ways society keeps the *separate and unequal* binary gender system in place, all in the name of commerce and habit.— jeffrey💛marsh (@thejeffreymarsh) November 11, 2017
BUT I DO NOTICE
thanks @MTA 💛https://t.co/RnrYRnYJOi