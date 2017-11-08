‘Do not try us’: Trump warns Pyongyang in speech to S. Korean national assembly (VIDEO)

In his address to South Korea's national assembly, President Donald Trump said that he hoped to “speak for all civilized nations,” in telling North Korea, “do not underestimate us and do not try us.”

North Korea “interpreted America's past restraint as weakness,” Trump said, calling that a “fatal miscalculation.”

“This is a very different administration than the United States has had in the past,” he added.

The president's speech in Seoul early Wednesday came during his second stop on a 12-day, five-country tour of Asia.

While speaking about building up the US military, Trump said the US wants “peace through strength,” a line that received applause from the assembly.

Remarking on South Korea’s economic rise following the Korean War, Trump stated “something miraculous happened on the southern peninsula.”

“The United States is going through something of a miracle itself,” Trump added, noting that the US stock market is at a record high.

Trump also expressed appreciation for the hospitable treatment from South Korean President Moon Jae-in. They discussed expanding trade between their respective countries and increasing military cooperation as well, Trump said.