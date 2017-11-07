HomeUS News

Twitter erupts after Trump says he 'never knew we had so many countries'

Get short URL
Twitter erupts after Trump says he 'never knew we had so many countries'
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
US President Donald Trump said he “never knew we had so many countries” until he received congratulatory phone calls from world leaders after his election victory. That remark has, unsurprisingly, prompted a Twitter storm.

Speaking during a Monday press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said his relationship with the leader “got off to quite a rocky start because I never ran for office, and here I am... so I wasn’t very experienced. And after I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries.”

READ MORE: Trump tweet mystery: President’s #Covfefe message triggers troll tsunami

It didn’t take long for the Twittersphere to explode in outrage and mockery, with iconic pop star Cher leading the charge by calling the president “more of [a] f***ing imbecile than I thought.”

One person brought a bit of humor to the situation, asking if Miss South Carolina from Miss Teen USA 2007 was actually Trump's “love child.” The link was made due to an incoherent answer about “maps” and “the Iraq” made by the beauty pageant contestant, which at the time went viral.

In another pageant-related tweet, one user pointed out the irony in Trump’s statement. “He ran Miss Universe for 20 years. Where did he think all those contestants were from?” the person wrote.

Another user went straight to the point. “If Trump has an IQ, he isn't using it,” they wrote.

Actor and director Charlie Adler suggested that perhaps Trump could brush up on his geography in the “prison library.” The statement is an apparent reference to what the US president’s critics believe are impeachable offenses committed by the POTUS.

The responses also went global, with a politician from India stating: “I feel for you America, stay strong.” He concluded his tweet with the hashtag #WTF.

Trump’s visit to Japan was part of a 12-day Asian tour aimed at urging the international community to place maximum pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program. The US president departed Japan for South Korea on Tuesday, where pro- and anti-Trump protesters gathered on the streets of Seoul. He will also head to China, Vietnam and the Philippines before returning to the White House.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.