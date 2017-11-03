Trump’s short-lived Twitter demise sparks mass celebrations
While not everyone appreciated the efforts of Trump’s silencer, grateful tweeters called for the mystery Twitter employee to be rewarded with everything ranging from his own private island to a knighthood – the Nobel Peace Prize was even suggested.
Please get the departing Twitter employee who deactivated Donald Trump’s account on their last day a medal, a knighthood, a magnum of champagne and a small tropical island.— misery magnet (@ElenaBjxrn) November 3, 2017
Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 3, 2017
"President Trump's Twitter" What Congress couldn't do in nine months was done by a rogue employee for 11 minutes and the world was safer pic.twitter.com/byOPFUQPY5— Dennis (@esaviour12) November 3, 2017
Could whoever "accidentally" deactivated @realDonaldTrump's Twitter please look into his presidency next? https://t.co/UXJX4WAwQj— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 3, 2017
Trump’s account was down for 11 minutes, during which time people attempting to view his page were met with a message reading, “@realdonaldtrump does not exist.”
to the @Twitter employee who deactivated @realDonaldTrump 's twitter account on his last day of work at Twitter...cheers pic.twitter.com/HsLXtajzy4— The WEDA Coalition (@DaPeaple) November 3, 2017
Twitter originally said it was due to “human error,” later specifying it was the deliberate work of an employee.
Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
"We have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer-support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review," Twitter said in a tweet.
Of course, not everyone was pleased by the temporary Trump-shaped hole in the Twitterverse. Some fans called out the employee for impeding free speech.
Liberals were celebrating for the 15 minutes that Trump's Twitter disappeared, proving once again they love censorship and hate free speech.— Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) November 3, 2017
Welcome back Mr. President. Twitter and FB both leftist organizations.— K Blair/Trump♥️🇺🇸 (@KblairTrump) November 3, 2017
Trump’s reaction to the removal, once he was reinstated, was a mysterious one, prompting many to make fun of his comment.
My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017
Yes, the word is out: Trump is insane. Employees everywhere are doing what they can to stop you.— Paul Alter (@PAlterBoy1) November 3, 2017
you... are the president pic.twitter.com/zkO2tPY4y7— julia (@frozenblueber) November 3, 2017
Since being reinstated, Trump found time to tweet an apparent racial slur at US Senator Elizabeth Warren, calling her Pocahontas, a term he uses as an insult because he doesn’t believe the Senator has Native American heritage. This sparked further calls for the president’s account to be suspended.
Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017
Maybe if everyone complained to twitter about trump pocahontas tweet bigoted racist tweet from him they'd take him off twitter for good— Therese Reddy (@ThereseReddy) November 3, 2017
What does it take for @twitter to take down Trump's twitter account for good? Calling Warren Pocahontas is not enough? Keep reporting him.— 521studies (@521studies) November 3, 2017
Twitter: suspend his account for the racist slur against a US Senator.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 3, 2017
Congress; remove him.
We are fed up!https://t.co/Ql4Azb51ch