Trump’s short-lived Twitter demise sparks mass celebrations

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account briefly disappeared thanks to the last act of a rogue employee on their final day at work. News of Trump’s erasure was met with shock, confusion and celebration.

While not everyone appreciated the efforts of Trump’s silencer, grateful tweeters called for the mystery Twitter employee to be rewarded with everything ranging from his own private island to a knighthood – the Nobel Peace Prize was even suggested.

Trump’s account was down for 11 minutes, during which time people attempting to view his page were met with a message reading, “@realdonaldtrump does not exist.”

Twitter originally said it was due to “human error,” later specifying it was the deliberate work of an employee.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

"We have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer-support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review," Twitter said in a tweet.

Of course, not everyone was pleased by the temporary Trump-shaped hole in the Twitterverse. Some fans called out the employee for impeding free speech.

Liberals were celebrating for the 15 minutes that Trump's Twitter disappeared, proving once again they love censorship and hate free speech. — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) November 3, 2017 Welcome back Mr. President. Twitter and FB both leftist organizations.

I don't believe any of their corporate statements. #MAGA

Trump🚂 — K Blair/Trump♥️🇺🇸 (@KblairTrump) November 3, 2017

Trump’s reaction to the removal, once he was reinstated, was a mysterious one, prompting many to make fun of his comment.

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Yes, the word is out: Trump is insane. Employees everywhere are doing what they can to stop you. — Paul Alter (@PAlterBoy1) November 3, 2017 you... are the president pic.twitter.com/zkO2tPY4y7 — julia (@frozenblueber) November 3, 2017

Since being reinstated, Trump found time to tweet an apparent racial slur at US Senator Elizabeth Warren, calling her Pocahontas, a term he uses as an insult because he doesn’t believe the Senator has Native American heritage. This sparked further calls for the president’s account to be suspended.