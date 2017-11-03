‘Complete & total disgrace’: Trump tweets after Army Sgt Bergdahl spared prison term

US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who faced a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy in Afghanistan, has been spared jail time. He will be dishonorably discharged from military ranks instead, the court ruled.

A military judge made the ruling in Bergdahl’s case on Friday. The serviceman was captured by Taliban in Afghanistan back in 2009, when he deserted his post. Bergdahl claimed he did so to report a case of “leadership failure” in his unit.

Read more

His disappearance prompted a hasty search-and-rescue operation, which resulted in several US soldiers being injured and a combat dog being killed. Bergdahl spent five years in Taliban captivity until he was exchanged in 2014 as part of a prisoner swap with the militant group.

Taliban released him in exchange for five men who were associated with the group and were detained at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Bergdahl was subsequently charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy by endangering the safety of a command, unit or place. Back in August, Bergdahl pleaded guilty to both charges, which could have resulted in a maximum punishment of life in prison.

The prosecution argued for Bergdahl to be sent prison for 14 years owing to the injuries US servicemen sustained during the botched efforts to rescue him.

However, the military judge spared Bergdahl a prison sentence, instead ruling that he be dishonorably discharged from the US Army. Such a discharge will result in Bergdahl being stripped of all his veteran’s benefits. In addition, it is treated as the equivalent of a felony conviction in many states, accompanied by the same loss of civil rights for the discharged soldier.

US President Donald Trump has condemned the ruling on Bergdahl’s case, branding it a “complete and total disgrace” in a tweet.