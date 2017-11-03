White House on lockdown ‘due to suspicious activity,’ suspect is in custody – US Secret Service
Reporters were told to leave the north lawn of the White House, CBS News said.
North fence line of @WhiteHouse is closed due to suspicious activity, Uniformed Division is responding.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 3, 2017
Although the Secret Service declined to immediately elaborate on the incident, Washington DC police spokeswoman Margarita Mikhaylova said authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the White House, according to the Washington Post.
Update: subject is in custody, Lafayette Park & North Fence line along Penn. Ave. remain closed.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 3, 2017
President Donald Trump is not currently at the residence, as he is en route to Hawaii before heading on his first presidential visit to Asia.
Air Force One is wheels up as Pres. Trump heads to Hawaii, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Vietnam, & the Philippines. #POTUSinAsia— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 3, 2017