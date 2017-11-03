White House on lockdown ‘due to suspicious activity,’ suspect is in custody – US Secret Service
A person has been detained following "suspicious activity" at the north fence of the White House, the Secret Service tweeted. The presidential manor was put on lockdown and the area along Pennsylvania Avenue was closed following the incident.

Reporters were told to leave the north lawn of the White House, CBS News said.

Although the Secret Service declined to immediately elaborate on the incident, Washington DC police spokeswoman Margarita Mikhaylova said authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the White House, according to the Washington Post.

President Donald Trump is not currently at the residence, as he is en route to Hawaii before heading on his first presidential visit to Asia.

