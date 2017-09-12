White House on lockdown for second time in 2 days
The White House has been locked down for unknown reasons for the second time this week, with media waiting for the press briefing being told to stay indoors.
A suspicious package was found on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Place NW, the Secret Service told Sputnik.
BREAKING: White House on Lockdown; Press brought in-to the press room -- @SecretService tells press 'Stay inside please' pic.twitter.com/1raZwNsceu— Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) September 12, 2017
White House appears to be on lockdown again. Reporters are being asked to clear the North Lawn area and go inside.— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 12, 2017