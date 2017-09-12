White House on lockdown for second time in 2 days
The White House has been locked down for unknown reasons for the second time this week, with media waiting for the press briefing being told to stay indoors.

A suspicious package was found on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Place NW, the Secret Service told Sputnik.

