Spacey’s ‘predatory’ behavior made House of Cards set ‘toxic’ – new allegations

Kevin Spacey created a “pattern of sexual harassment” on the House of Cards set, according to past and present show employees cited by CNN. The Oscar-winning actor was earlier dropped by both talent agency CAA and his publicist, Staci Wolfe of Polaris PR.

On Thursday, CNN reported eight people who worked on the House of Cards series characterizing the show’s work environment as “toxic.” On top of that, an anonymous former production assistant said that he and Spacey were in a moving car close to the set when Spacey, who was driving, allegedly put his hand down the production assistant’s pants. “I was in a state of shock,” the former staffer alleged. “He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there.”

In an interview with BuzzFeed on Sunday, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made a sexual advance towards him back in 1986. At the time, Rapp was only 14 while Spacey was 26.

Spacey took to Twitter to respond and apologize for what he called “inappropriate drunken behavior,” which he said he couldn’t remember. The Oscar winner came out as gay in the long statement. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man,” he wrote.

On Monday, Netflix said it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations made against Spacey, 58. The media giant said the upcoming sixth season of political drama “House of Cards,” which Spacey stars in and produces, would be its last.

“In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time,” a statement from Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital said.

However, a Netflix spokesperson told Guardian Australia that the decision to end the show had been made months earlier, and not in response to the allegations about Spacey.

Further allegations surfaced on Tuesday, when filmmaker and actor Tony Montana alleged to Radar Magazine that Spacey “forcefully” groped him in a Los Angeles bar in 2003. Montana was in his thirties at the time.

Wolfe said on Wednesday that the actor is taking a time-out to seek “treatment” following allegations of sexual misconduct. “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” the actor’s representative said in a statement provided to TheWrap.