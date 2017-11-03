Propane blast shoots flames above treetops in Georgia (VIDEO)

Residents of Douglasville, Georgia were evacuated and roads were cleared as emergency responders worked to extinguish a fire at a propane and gas company store, where loud explosions were heard earlier.

Rick Martin, Deputy Communications Director for Douglas County, told Fox News that emergency responders received several reports of explosions coming from the Blossman Propane and Gas Appliance company store, starting at 8:39pm Thursday.

Martin said that 20 firefighters responded and evacuated the immediate area with the help of police, who also rerouted traffic and have advised residents to avoid the area.

Martin added that there were multiple explosions at the propane filling station. While the fire is not out yet, firefighters are making “good progress.”

Watch: Continuous explosions at a Douglasville gas company. Witnesses saw shrapnel flying. Felt buildings shaking, & heat from flames. On@11 pic.twitter.com/zjDSxuMviI — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) November 3, 2017

Douglas County Firefighters on scene battling propane facility fire. Source @DglsCoFireGA no injuries. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/OyvmvwUTYL — RickMartin (@RickMartinMedia) November 3, 2017

Fire, Hwy 5 just south of Hwy 78. Hwy 5 closed btw Hwy 78 and Gurley Rd. Avoid the area. — Douglasville Police (@Douglasville_PD) November 3, 2017

There were “no injuries to firefighters or people in the vicinity,” Martin said.

One Twitter user was able to capture the loud explosions in a video.

Hoping no one was injured @ Blossman pic.twitter.com/TB7hh6qmhZ — Whitney Abernathy (@waabernathy) November 3, 2017

The business was closed at the time, according to Fox News. Police said there have been no further evacuations ordered at this time.

Martin said there is “no word” on how the fire was started and later tweeted that a fire investigator has been called to the scene. He added that there is “no evidence that this is criminal intent.”

“I’m not sure there is any danger right now,” Martin said.

The business was closed at the time, according to Fox News.

Police said there have been no further evacuations ordered at this time.

One eyewitness said he thought the explosions were thunder. But when he went outside to check the weather, he saw “fire above the trees.”

“You could just hear boom after boom after boom, and every time the flames would just get higher and higher,” resident Corey Young told WSBTV.

Douglasville business explosions—Witness: “You just heard boom, after boom, after boom...” Live on the #Nightbeat @ 11 pic.twitter.com/rLjqcbi9n0 — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) November 3, 2017

Blossman Gas and Appliance was started in Mississippi in 1951 and has since grown into the largest independent propane company in the country, according to their Facebook page.