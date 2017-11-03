Trump Twitter account taken down due to Twitter employee ‘error’
Twitter said the incident, which occurred around 7:00pm Eastern time, was caused by "human error."
"We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the company said.
READ MORE: Twitter cites ‘newsworthiness’ as reason for not removing threatening Trump tweet
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
The deactivation was welcomed by some of the president's critics and detractors, who urged Twitter to repeat the mistake again, permanently, in the near future.
Trump's personal account been the subject of multiple protests, particularly since he became president. Some Twitter users blocked by the account have sued in court, demanding access to the account's tweets, which have been deemed official, public statements. Others on Twitter have called Trump's fiery rhetoric against North Korea a violation of the social network's terms of service, which prohibit threats of violence.