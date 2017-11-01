Manhattan attack: What we know so far

On Halloween night, a man driving a rented pickup truck mounted a cycle path in lower Manhattan, NYC, killing eight and injuring at least another 12. Here’s what we know so far about what authorities have called an act of terrorism.

1. Citing unnamed officials, multiple media outlets report that the suspect is 29-year-old Uzbekistan national and Uber driver Sayfullo Saipov. He was shot by police in the abdomen after the vehicle he was driving collided with a school bus.

2. After the crash, Saipov exited the rented Home Depot pickup brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun. He was shot by an officer on the scene and rushed to the hospital where he’s said to be in critical condition.

#Manhattan terror suspect identified as 29yo Uzbek native Sayfullo Saipov – reports https://t.co/zNtc7MRn6Apic.twitter.com/VL18xvnVzK — RT (@RT_com) November 1, 2017

3. Citing witnesses, multiple media outlets report that Saipov shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is Great) when he jumped out of the truck.

4. Saipov reportedly left a note at the scene saying he had committed the attack in the name of ISIS.

5. The attack took place on the far west side of lower Manhattan, just blocks away from the former site of the World Trade Center.

6. It’s understood that among the dead are five Argentinian friends who were on holiday in the city. A Belgian woman, who was visiting Manhattan with her mother and sister, was also killed. The identity of the other two victims is not yet known.

7. In a tweet on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump called the attacker “a very sick and deranged person,” adding that “I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!”

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

8. Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said that it was a “lone wolf” attack and that there was no evidence of a wider plot.

9. Retired US Army General Paul Vallely told RT that the suspect was likely radicalized in the US.

10. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wrote a letter to Tump offering his condolences for the attack and has vowed to assist Washington with its investigation. “Uzbekistan on its part is ready to use all its resources and means to assist in investigation of this terrorist act,” Mirziyoyev said.

