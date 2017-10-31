Six more US states join Hawaii’s travel ban challenge
President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban is facing another challenge in court, as six Democrat-majority states are seeking to intervene in Hawaii’s lawsuit. California, Maryland, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts and New York have jointly filed a motion to join Hawaii’s lawsuit on the grounds that the ban is unconstitutional. The ban impacts travelers from Chad, Iran, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, as well as Venezuelan officials and their family members.