Former Trump campaign aide lied to FBI agents - DOJ

A former Trump campaign aide pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents during the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Attorney George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on October 5 to making false statements to FBI agents in the probe examining allegations of Russian influence in the 2016 US presidential election.

Papadopoulos “made material false statements and material omissions during an interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation that took place on January 27, 2017,” said the complaint. He allegedly mislead the investigators “about the timing, extent and nature of his relationships and interactions with certain foreign nationals whom he understood to have close connections with senior Russian government officials.”

The Washington Post reported in August that Papadopoulos had offered to set up meetings between Russian officials and top Trump campaign officials.

Campaign chairman Paul Manafort, co-chairman Sam Clovis, and campaign adviser Admiral Charles Kubic (USN, retired) all opposed Papadopoulos’s suggestions, according to the New York Daily News.