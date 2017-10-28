‘White Lives Matter’ rallies held in Tennessee, counter protests underway (WATCH LIVE)

Two ‘White Lives Matter’ rallies are to take place in the Tennessee towns of Shelbyville and Murfreesboro Saturday.

The back-to-back events are being arranged by the League of the South, a white nationalist organization. Counter protests are planned to coincide with the rallies.

The first rally will begin in Shelbyville, a town southeast of Nashville, from 10am-1pm local time. The second will begin in Murfreesboro, a town some 25 miles north, from 1:30pm to 4pm.

Police have issued acess restrictions and security measures in the interest of public safety and are asking both sides to respect each others rights and the role of law enforcement.

Authorities say they will try to keep counter-protesters to designated areas in both towns.

Sheriff's deputies from nearby Lincoln County just suited up in tactical gear to work the White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville. pic.twitter.com/d7GbIZOyc1 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) October 28, 2017

Officers from @MNPDNashville are in Shelbyville on horses waiting on white nationalists to arrive to check in at White Lives Matter protest. pic.twitter.com/OgPy7B7SXP — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) October 28, 2017

Shelbyville and Murfreesboro are both a short drive south of Nashville.