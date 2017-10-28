Plane carrying NBA stars hit by ‘UFO’ during Chicago descent (PHOTOS)
The collision occurred Saturday morning during the team’s flight to Chicago-Midway ahead of their game against the Chicago Bulls. Pictured after landing, the Delta Airlines Boeing 757-200’s nose was seen to be badly dented and scratched.
After disembarking, NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Josh Huestis posted pictures of the damage to social media.
I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up... pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq— Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017
Baffled center Steven Adams even took to Twitter to ask NASA, television personality and engineer Bill Nye, and renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson: “What caused this?”
Hey @NASA@neiltyson@BillNye— Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017
We had a rough flight to say the least.
30000 feet in the air.
Flying to chicago.
What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi
In a statement to the Oklahoman, Delta Airlines moved to quash speculation by saying the plane likely came in contact with “a bird.”
“Delta flight #DL8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago,” the statement read.
“The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance teams are evaluating. Safety is Delta’s top priority.”
Statement from a Delta spokesperson on the Thunder's plane damage: pic.twitter.com/5fTBajA5Xi— Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) October 28, 2017
The drama in the early hours Saturday ended with the players being taken safely to their hotel.