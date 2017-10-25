‘Harshest sanctions ever’: US House passes ‘Otto Warmbier’ sanctions against N. Korea

House lawmakers have overwhelmingly passed the “harshest sanctions ever” targeting Pyongyang’s access to global financial markets. The bill was named after US student Otto Warmbier, who died in June following his release from custody in North Korea.

The Otto Warmbier North Korea Nuclear Sanctions Act was passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening, supported by 415 lawmakers, with two votes against. The act was designed to “impose the most far-reaching sanctions ever directed at North Korea,” according to Republican Andy Barr, who introduced the bill.

The House just passed the Otto Warmbier North Korea Nuclear Sanctions Act, my bill to put the harshest sanctions ever on Pyongyang. — Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) October 24, 2017

The sanctions are aimed at putting more economic pressure on North Korea for its missile and nuclear programs. The Otto Warmbier Act would ban any foreign entity that conducts business or cooperates with North Korea from doing business with US companies.

The bill must now be passed by the Senate and signed by US President Donald Trump to become law.