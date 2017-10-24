Georgetown student group targeted for promoting ‘hateful’ Catholic views on ‘sexual integrity’

A Catholic student group at Georgetown University has been accused by pro-choice activists of promoting hatred and intolerance for advocating a traditional view on marriage. If the organization is branded a “hate group,” it will lose its yearly funding of $250 from the university.

Love Saxa, the student group at Georgetown Catholic University that champions old-fashioned marriage between a man and a woman, and which delves into and exposes the alleged dangers of porn and generally promotes Catholic values, was catapulted into the media spotlight following accusations by "pro-choice" student activists that the Christian circle was a “hate group.”

The controversy was sparked late in September, when a student submitted a formal notice to the University Assistant Dean for Student Engagement, arguing that Love Saxa's views on marriage are “hateful” and should thus be stripped off its funding, the University news outlet the Hoya reported.

“Groups will not be eligible for access to benefits if their purpose or activities… foster hatred or intolerance of others because of their race, nationality, gender, religion, or sexual preferences,” the University rules read.

Love Saxa promotes marriage as a “monogamous and permanent union between a man and a woman,” and therefore infringes on the rights of the LGBT community with such a “limited” definition, according to its critics.

“Love Saxa does not deserve the benefit of university recognition,” the Hoya editorial board stated.

“As a group whose mission advocates against equal rights for the LGBTQ community, Love Saxa fosters intolerance.”

The group firmly denied the allegations that it “targets” anyone, stating that it simply promotes Catholic views and targeting the group as promoting “hate” would put the security of any student group expressing any beliefs at risk.

“Love Saxa exists to promote healthy and loving relationships at Georgetown. Our definition of 'healthy relationships' and 'sexual integrity' is synonymous with those of the Catholic Church, and therefore those of Georgetown University,” the group said in a Facebook statement.

There is still no decision on whether to defund the group, which if implemented, would see it being deprived of the modest sum of $250 it receives annually from the university.

The controversy was condemned by some online users, who said that targeting Love Saxa for its beliefs is a glaring example of hate and intolerance, while the threat of withholding the paltry funding was openly mocked.