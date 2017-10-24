US Supreme Court dropped Hawaii travel ban case

The US Supreme Court has vacated a decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals against President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting several Muslim-majority countries, citing that the provisions have “expired by [their] own terms.”

On Tuesday, the nine Justice ruled that they would not hear legal arguments against a previous version of Trump’s travel ban, brought by the state of Hawaii, because ban on refugees that was being challenged had expired.

The appeal “no longer presents a ‘live case or controversy’,” the court said.

Supreme Court has wiped out the 9th Circuit ruling that the judge in Hawaii relied upon quite a bit in blocking the latest travel ban — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) October 24, 2017

The case will be remanded to the Ninth Circuit with instructions to “dismiss as moot” the challenge to the March 6 executive order.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only dissenting opinion in the Tuesday decision. Sotomayor agreed that the Supreme Court should not hear the case, but argued that the ruling from the Ninth Circuit should have been kept in place.

MORE: Federal judge granted temporary restraining order against the latest ban, says it violates immigration law https://t.co/qocPSgmTjF — RT America (@RT_America) October 17, 2017

On October 10, the court also dismissed a challenge brought by the state of Maryland against the same executive order on the grounds that the 90-day provision restricting entry to the United States for the citizens of six predominantly-Muslim countries had also expired in it’s own terms.