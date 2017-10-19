Melania conspiracy 2.0: ‘Body double’ theory lights up Twitter after White House footage

There’s mounting ‘evidence’ that Melania Trump has a ‘body double’ and was, in fact, not the same woman pictured beside husband Donald on the White House lawn this week. And by evidence, of course, we mean Twitter conspiracy theories.

Social media’s obsession continued Wednesday as Twitter users thought they had spotted something unusual in the footage of Trump’s comments to the press.

During the short press conference, Trump took time out to acknowledge his wife even though she was standing at his side.

“My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here,” he said – and such is the level of mistrust for the US president among commentators, a conspiracy was born.

Let me save you some time from looking it up. It's not her. pic.twitter.com/IJjHEzWs8p — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

They really had a Melania stunt double out here like: pic.twitter.com/fWPnSqyYtb — R. (@IamTHREEE) October 18, 2017

Me: conspiracy theories are stupid

Twitter: Donald Trump is going around with a fake Melania stunt double

Me: pic.twitter.com/9UdkMWWdVG — regina phalange (@rhcphaley) October 18, 2017

Melania is not the only one in Washington with a body double...



I just walked past Mike Pence’s body double. pic.twitter.com/zKutBCEG04 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 18, 2017

Others managed to pour cold water on the claims, posting pictures of a smiling Melania with her sunglasses off following the broadcast.

As much as I would have loved to roast the Donald for the Melania stunt double situation, it looks like it was just a false alarm. pic.twitter.com/MH6lswLoAq — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) October 18, 2017

There has been a growing number of Melania-focused conspiracy theories in recent times.

Some have interpreted the first lady’s sullen look, and penchant for sunglasses, as a sign that she is, at best, lukewarm about her husband.

I swear Melania wears shades all the time so we can't see her constant eye rolling #donaldtrump#IranDealpic.twitter.com/YKtJ3YLDXy — Phoebe (@Fuzzy_Redhead) October 13, 2017

Imagine all the eye rolling going on behind Melania's sunglasses. — Wear Your Cape 💀 (@wear_your_cape) October 6, 2017

Critics cite the pair’s visit to Israel in May when Melania appeared to slap the president’s hand away. They also note her strange look on inauguration day.

The fascination took a dark turn when some commentators felt Britain’s Prince Harry made the sign of the devil with his hands during his meeting with the first lady in September.

Prince Harry meeting FLOTUS and making devil hand sign. Is that a Hi Donald, or I'm Here So I Won't Get Fined? pic.twitter.com/BN61WH3dGx — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) September 23, 2017

Twitter believed the royal was attempting to warn the world of the presence of the anti-christ.

When Prince Harry is trying to tell you something by flashing the sign of the devil... pic.twitter.com/PqcOA2xemq — Chad Darnell (@ChadDarnell) September 25, 2017

Prince Harry giving us a subliminal message that he knows the Trumps are the devil, too 😂 Trying to ward off the evil 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1b6w1XGtOI — Scare-ah (@goldenlamb13) September 24, 2017

The story eventually came to the attention of the US mainstream media, with CNN stepping in to debunk the latest conspiracy theory.

“No, Melania Trump does not have a body double,” a headline on the CNN website read Thursday.

Former agent Jonathan Wackrow, who previously served on the first family detail, told the broadcaster that using body doubles is not standard Secret Service practice.